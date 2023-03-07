“Pedro Antonio Sánchez is not a member of the Popular Party”. This was indicated in the brief statement that the Popular Party of the Region launched at noon yesterday, hours after learning of the sentence of three years in prison and 17 years of disqualification for the former president of the Community. It is not further specified if he requested to leave as a member or if, on the contrary, he was suspended from membership by the party due to his legal proceedings.

The national statutes of the Popular Party indicate that those members investigated by the Justice will have an information file opened by the Rights and Guarantees Committee, which will become disciplinary at the time the opening of the oral trial is issued. Likewise, in the middle of the procedure, precautionary measures such as the suspension of militancy can be adopted.

If there is an acquittal, the file is closed and with it the provisional measures that have been adopted on the member decay. On the other hand, if the judicial process ends in a conviction for crimes of political corruption, it will be considered that the person affected has committed a very serious infraction, which is punishable up to the final expulsion from the party when the sentence entails prison terms and disqualification. However, for the latter to occur, the ruling must be final. Perhaps that is why the popular statement recalled that the resolution of the Provincial Court of Murcia on the ‘Auditorio case’ can still be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The reaction of the PP contrasts with that of the party when the Supreme Court confirmed the acquittal of Sánchez for the ‘Púnica case’, in June 2021. The regional spokesperson, Miriam Guardiola, then celebrated that his “honesty” was demonstrated.