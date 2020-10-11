During the ticket distribution in Deoria of Uttar Pradesh, the fight against the Congress women leader has created a ruckus. The UP Congress constituted a committee to inquire into the entire matter. The committee will submit its report within 3 days. Not only this, two activists have been suspended from the party.

In fact, the woman with whom the scuffle came to light on the ticket distribution has made many allegations against her party on Sunday itself. The lady leader said that on one hand the leader of our party is fighting for justice for Hathras victim and on the other side the party is giving ticket to a rapist. This is a wrong decision. This will tarnish the image of our party.

On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for #HathrasCase Victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party: Tara Yadav, Congress pic.twitter.com/uVcJjEnumc

In fact, in the Congress meeting regarding the by-election on Saturday, there was a sudden uproar when a party leader attacked the national secretary and state in-charge Sachin Nayak. Scramble started on seeing it. Some eyewitnesses said that during this time a bouquet was also thrown at the hero.

The party leader was angry. After receiving Mukund Bhaskar on Saturday, he was holding a meeting with activists to formulate an election strategy. During this time, Netri, who was a ticket contender herself, arrived inside the office with a bouquet. It is alleged that Netri scrambled with the party’s national secretary Sachin Naik on the pretext of giving the bouquet.

UP: The Congress leader who was assaulted in Deoria, she said – the party gave tickets to the rapists

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairman Rekha Sharma said on this matter, ‘I saw a video in the morning in which a woman was badly killed in a political party meeting, we want women to come into politics but it will be treated So how will we encourage them to enter politics. I appeal to the UP Police that all should be arrested soon. ‘ Apart from this, he shared this video and said in the tweet that – ‘How do such sick people mentally go into politics? Taking cognizance of this matter.