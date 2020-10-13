The Hispanidad Bridge has overwhelmed Granada at the height of the second wave of the pandemic in the only capital of Andalusia that exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. To the 40,000 students at the University who were finally enjoying a long weekend since they joined classes on September 21, an avalanche of tourists was added, who hung the sign of no tickets in the Alhambra and took 85 % of hotel beds in the city. A cocktail that resulted in a shameful riot early Sunday morning with hundreds of people in the street without masks and without keeping safety distances and that has forced the Board to adopt more restrictive measures today. Although they have not materialized, its president Juan Manuel Moreno, has pointed out this morning that “decisions that will imply limitations in university residences and in other areas” will be adopted.

The incidence in Granada has skyrocketed in the last 15 days and the Ministry of Health has linked this increase with the start of the university year. Its owner, Jesús Aguirre, said last week that the infections were especially related to “student residences and residence halls more than to study centers.” There are currently three outbreaks located in two university accommodations in the capital of Granada, one with 68 positives, another with 23, reported this weekend, and another with 13, confirmed this Monday. In Granada there are almost fifty university residences and, although each of them, as a private entity, has its own covid protocols, none of the three affected centers has been confined, they confirm from the Delegation of the Board in Granada.

“Our protocols are very restrictive and we have shared many of them among other residence directors, but if new measures are imposed on us, we will accept them,” explains Javier Ortiz, director of AMRO Granada, a university residence with a capacity for 354 places, but which has not offered all rooms in order to confine students who test positive. The Board has not yet specified what measures it is considering – whether to impose night closing hours, to decree collective isolations if there is a positive, to limit visits … – but those responsible for these types of accommodation warn of immediate criminalization. “The students live inside and outside the residences. The images of this weekend did not happen in a residence hall ”, says Ortiz, who warns that most of the students at the University of Granada live in flats. “The residences and colleges can accommodate about 2,000 or 3,000 students,” he says.

All in all, the increase in cases is worrying. “Any measure that is applied in a place where there is a risk of agglomerations, whether it be apartments or residences, is appropriate,” he says. Juan Pedro Arrebola, epidemiologist at the UGR School of Medicine. “In residences there are more people concentrated and it is easier to apply the controls than in a flat,” he explains. Arrebola draws attention to the particularities of Granada when explaining the increase in cases and their particular incidence among students. “The spread is a multifactorial issue, but in Granada, in addition to university students, there is a very young population, a circumstance that causes many asymptomatic cases, a breeding ground that we do not know what consequences it will have”, he warns.

In Granada, almost 20% of its population is under 20 years of age. “The average incidence of covid among young people is 1000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, above the 500 cases that we have reached,” explains its mayor Luis Salvador (Citizens), who asks, however, that it not be stigmatized to students and that the measures adopted by the Board are proportional and do not go beyond “hardening limitations in the hospitality industry, in schools and residences and any initiative that the University may adopt.” Salvador has asked the regional government not to impose restrictions on mobility, as has already happened in the municipalities of Casariche (Seville), Linares (Jaén) and Almodóvar del Río (Córdoba) and that the comparative grievances with Madrid or Navarra do not encourage determine a perimeter confinement.

Salvador also tries to downplay the unfortunate images of last Sunday that went viral. Up to 400 people without keeping safe distances and most without masks concentrated on Ganivet street. “It coincided with the closing of the bars and everyone agreed at the exit, as soon as the police arrived, people dispersed in about 20-25 minutes,” he says. The hoteliers have proposed staggered closings to avoid these crowds, but they do not want to speak of capacity restrictions or advance closing times, as is the case in other municipalities confined in the region. “We cannot afford the restrictions that we already have,” says Gregorio García, president of the Granada Hospitality Association.

In the early hours of Sunday, the agents had to answer 300 calls warning of bottles in the street and parties in flats. “Eight out of 10 complaints were from people who were not from Granada,” insists the councilor, who recalls that this was the first bridge on which all the tickets to the Alhambra were sold, the hotels were at 85% and the students they agreed after a long time without seeing each other. “Recordings can give a wrong feeling,” he insists.

Only 0.3% incidence in the University

“I am ashamed of others. I am sacrificing part of my life, I have changed my habits to later see these images ”, explains Manuela – who prefers not to give her real name – and lives in a family residence in Granada. “It is emptier than in other years, many colleagues from the province, as the classes are blended this year have preferred to stay in their villages,” he says. She sees ambivalently the possibility of new restrictions being imposed. “Who guarantees that we are not going to stay in the rooms and that there is also a concentration of people in a closed place? It’s complicated, ”he says. A reflection that Ortiz also shares.

At the UGR, one of the most prestigious universities in Europe, 60,000 students study, 40,000 from outside the city. For this course they have adopted semi-presence at 50% on a rotating basis and, although they are open to expanding it if the Board so requests, they appeal to the figures to lower the level of alarm. According to its latest data published last Friday, the incidence rate of Covid-19 among its students is only 0.3 percent. “University spaces are as safe as others”, insist from the University.

In other eminently university cities, such as Salamanca, there is not so much incidence of contagion among young people. There the vice-rector has established a work table with the residence halls and residences to effectively monitor the control of the pandemic. In León, an agreement has been reached with the residences to close during the night and avoid night-outs. “The kids are not aware of the circumstances we are in, neither the health nor the economic ones,” says Ortiz. “In Granada, measures must be taken, perhaps not like those in Madrid, because the expansion situation is different, but due to its characteristics of a young population and concentration, action must be taken as soon as possible”, warns Arrebola.

