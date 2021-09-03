Day 8 of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil will feature a match between the two teams at the bottom of the table. Mazatlán will face Juárez at Deportivo Benito Juárez on Saturday, September 4 at 10 a.m.
What are the numbers for both clubs?
The whole of the border has a draw and six defeats, with two goals in favor and 15 against. They got a point against Toluca and were defeated by Cruz Azul, Rayadas, Atlas, Chivas, Gallos and León. Neither at home nor on the road have they been able to savor a victory that they would like very well and that they will undoubtedly look for in this, their next match.
Those from Sinaloa also have a draw and six defeats, but are below because they have 3 goals in favor and 19 against. They tied against Pachuca in a match in which they had thus been three to zero above the Tuzas, but they let go of their first victory of the tournament. Tigres, Santos, Puebla, León, Rayadas and Chivas defeated them. It was a very tough start to the tournament for them, as they have played matches against five teams in the league zone.
Do you think either team will find victory or will we see a draw between the two teams? Leave your predictions!
