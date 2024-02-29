“The party” has failed with applications against the reintroduction of a threshold clause in European elections. The Second Senate found that she had not convincingly explained to what extent her rights were being violated.

Martin Sonneborn, Member of the European Parliament for The Party, at an action against lobbying and corruption in 2021 in front of the Reichstag building Image: dpa

DThe application by the party “The Party” against the planned reintroduction of a threshold clause for the European elections failed before the Federal Constitutional Court. This was announced on Thursday from Karlsruhe. According to a decision published on Thursday, the Second Senate of the Constitutional Court unanimously decided that the party had not substantiatedly explained where its constitutional rights would be violated by a threshold clause.

The Bundestag and Bundesrat had already approved the introduction of the threshold clause for 2029, the amount of which is still to be determined. The only thing missing is the signature of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The European elections will take place from June 6th to 9th; The vote in Germany will be on June 9th. This time there is no barrier clause in this country: the Federal Constitutional Court initially stopped a five percent hurdle in 2011, and later also a three percent hurdle. An electoral law reform from 2022 stipulates that a threshold clause will be reintroduced in future elections in large member states such as Germany.