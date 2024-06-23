The Euro 2024 has had everything, from invasions of the playing field, referee controversies, surprises, to fights between fans in the streets of Germany.

According to the criteria of

Germany is a football land, it has been for the last 70 years. However, the German country was once again the scene of a major football event after 18 years.

Germany vs. Hungary Photo:AFP Share

Shakira is a sensation in Germany

The last time Germany hosted an event that paralyzed Europe or the world, it was precisely in the 2006 World Cupwhen Italy was crowned champion for the fourth time in its history and where Shakira began to enter the hearts of the planet.

The artist born in Barranquilla he began to win the affection of the Germans after lowering the curtain on the world with a hymn that was played at the closing ceremony.

Shakira sang the remembered hit ‘Hips Don’t Lie (bamboo Version)’ and captivated millions of people throughout the world. Four years later she did it again in South Africa.

Shakira in the 2010 video ‘Waka Waka’. Photo:Youtube Share

The Colombian wasted pure talent in the 2010 World Cup with the famous song ‘Waka Waka’ that became the anthem of the first and only world Cup in Africa.

The song was a worldwide hit and is still remembered with great affection today. This Sunday, before the match Germany against Switzerland for the closing of group A of the Euro Cup, the Germans sang it as their own success.

Germany vibrates with Shakira

Before the match against the Swiss, a hundred fans from Germany sang at the top of their lungs the ‘Waka waka’ and they started the party in the streets of Stuttgart.

A young man, with saxophone in his hand, was the heart of the party that took place before Germany vs. Switzerland and made a people jump that wants to win the Euro Cup after several years of drought.

SPORTS