commentaryParty for the Animals leader Esther Ouwehand says she is happy that the feud in the party is ‘over’. But peace has not returned. The outgoing party leadership will take care of that. Although this says that he is making way in the interests of the party, he also publicly portrays Ouwehand as incapable, writes political reporter Hans van Soest in this commentary.
Hans van Soest
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Party #Animals #board #involved #leave
Leave a Reply