DThe party The PARTEI is entering the EU election campaign with an ideologically experienced writer and a Wagner group. These personal details, surprising at first glance, were decided at the PARTY day on Saturday afternoon in Mainz. Sybille Berg was nominated as the top candidate alongside the PARTY chairman Martin Sonneborn, for whom this would be the third legislative period; Six of the first 15 candidates on the list have the surname Wagner. One of them is from Heidelberg and introduced himself like this: “I am Daniel Wagner. And unlike Prigozhin, I have crashed several times.”

The PARTY for work, the rule of law, animal protection, elite promotion and grassroots democratic initiative, which emerged from the environment of the satirical magazine “Titanic”, which had just been saved from bankruptcy, is known for its penchant for making jokes – but its latest lineup is by no means a joke event. The German-Swiss writer Sibylle Berg left no doubt about this in her application speech by reaffirming the strictly anti-capitalist course with which she will also be running in the EU Parliament election in June 2024.

It is likely that at least the two top candidates will get a seat. A threshold clause, against which Die PARTEI is already suing in ongoing proceedings, will not be in place until the next election in 2029 at the earliest. This means that if it receives between 1.6 and 2.5 percent of the vote, it will send two representatives, Berg and Sonneborn; If there are more, the Wagner group will gradually come into play. Last time it was 2.4 percent. In a conversation that will be published next Monday in the FAZ, Sibylle Berg speaks about her candidacy.