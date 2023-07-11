It used to be a ghetto blaster, today it’s a radio speaker. The shape of the Boombox 3 WiFi from JBL is reminiscent of the technology from back then. And it probably makes everything better acoustically.

When the grill is smoking in the garden and the beer is hissing, the party speakers have to give their best – if possible with fat beats. JBL has a device in its range that is exemplary for a whole category of suitable summer equipment: the Boombox 3 Wi-Fi. A first proof of suitability is provided by its operating weight. The device weighs almost ten kilograms.

Its name only partially fits: The abbreviation Wi-Fi indicates that it can not only be controlled from a smartphone via Bluetooth, as is usual. The loudspeaker also masters WLAN radio – recently, one could add: An older model variant did not yet have the necessary electronics on board. However, this device does not actually appear as a box, as it lacks the corners and edges.