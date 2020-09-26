Yeah, I’m tired of it too. For months I have hardly met friends, I can’t remember my last visit to the cinema, birthday parties were canceled or didn’t feel like “before Corona” in a small group without the hugging, the so natural closeness. Life seems tense, forced, somehow tiring. Having a desire for whatever, being spontaneous, that doesn’t work with Corona in mind. It is not even possible to switch off while watching television; the virus follows us through almost every program. At the latest when I report on the existential needs of café operators or the suffering and even death of Covid-19 victims, the last bit of party mood passes me.

And a guilty conscience arises as to why I, whom the virus has not yet infected and has not killed, complain at all.

As a science journalist, I know the reasons why we’ve had to behave sensibly for months now. I know about the protective effect of the mask for others and for myself, know the sense of keeping your distance and drafts against aerosols containing viruses and why mass events are currently not possible. But who always wants to be sensible?

Younger people in particular want to spend time with their friends. To be young – also to feel young in older semesters – involves playing with the risk: sometimes drinking a little too much, sometimes partying a little too long, sometimes doing something forbidden. It is also understandable that grandparents do not want to be protected without being asked, feel abandoned or “locked away” when their grandchildren do not or hardly come. And of course there is the impulse to take the 76-year-old mother in her arms and to comfort her, to overturn the rules of distance, to convince herself that nothing will happen. But that would be fatal.

After the pandemic of 1918, the “Roaring Twenties” followed

So what to do with the growing impulse to shake off the rules? The answer is: looking forward to what will come when we have survived this dry spell.

A look at the history of pandemics shows what can come. The “Roaring Twenties” followed the influenza epidemic of 1918, which caused an estimated 50 to 100 million more deaths than both world wars combined. After two years in which the epidemic raged and, like today, forced people to close schools and companies, keep their distance and wear masks, the pent-up lust for life broke through. After the long breath holding, a collective sigh of relief went around the world.

The war and pandemic survivors wanted fun. The entertainment industry revived. In Berlin alone you could dance the sweat of fear out of your body with the Charleston and Foxtrot in 900 clubs, three times as many as today. The movie theaters grew, the cabarets drew crowds. The clothes became more revealing. Carelessness followed the fulfillment of duty, the urge for closeness was lived out. The birth rate exploded worldwide.

Nowhere else is the need for fun built up during the corona crisis greater than in Berlin. Nowhere could their end be celebrated more excessively. In the most varied, most creative, Berlin way. That’s going to be great!

But one thing is clear: by suppressing the impulse to have fun today, we are deciding who will celebrate the big party with us. And whether we will be there ourselves.