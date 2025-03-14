Ione Belalarra It is impossible to get lost in the halls of the Moncloa Palace; The path that leads to the press room of the presidential complex is known by heart. Something had to do with the almost four years in front of the … Ministry of Social Rights and 2030 Agenda of the Government of Spain in the last legislature. This Thursday, the leader of Podemos He returned to La Moncloa Although this time no longer as a member of the Council of Ministers of Pedro Sánchez, but as the leader of a party with which the PSOE is spending Canuts this legislature: Podemos. And that has barely four already harmless deputies. They are not. The PSOE needs them for any law that wants to move forward in the lower house.

The occasion did not deserve less And this Thursday the leader of the purple formation, who usually mimicized with the environment, dressed with his best galas and went to the meeting with the president of the Government with a graphic shirt in which he could read ‘not to war’. After passing through makeup, Belarra immersed himself in his usual rooftop role of the government that well deserved an award of the Association of Parliamentary Journalists (APP) last year in that same category to go out to reaffirm his “frontal opposition” to which, from his point of view, it is a “catastrophic error”: the increase in the expenditure in defense of Sánchez with the European Union with which he puts in the European unionWelfare and future state of our children».

Convinced that it is «impossible»Increase the expenditure in defense without making social cuts, Belarra said not to give up convincing the president to reverse and regretted that it is increasingly” more difficult “to agree with the current government. In the opinion of the purple, this decision “deeply marks the course of the legislature” and will influence other issues that are above the table, in reference to the budget agreement. «The legislature is at a critical point», His leader came to say, who also left the meeting with the impression that Sánchez” has no intention “to take the climb to Congress. Formation sources, in addition, are convinced that it will use the contingency fund, while ensuring that the government has been lying on defense spending for years.

Podemos is not the only partner who He turned his back on the president of the Government. In fact, all their leftist allies did. From Esquerra Republicana to Bildu, through the BNG. Even the support of its coalition partner, add, hangs from a thread for the internal pressures of a space that integrates such antimilitarist formations as is the case of the United Left and that Yolanda Díaz has not been able to contain for the moment.

The chief of the Executive He failed to convince the second vice president on Tuesdaythat only managed to start Sánchez his commitment not to touch the social spending games, as did not this Thursday with the ERC spokesman and second to parade Thursday by La Moncloa, Gabriel Rufián. In line with the popular Alberto Núñez Feijóo and unlike Aitor Esteban, new president of the PNV, the Republican criticized the inconcretion of the government president when explaining how he intends to undertake that increase in spending. In statements to the media in the hall of the Congress of Deputies, where he summoned the media to avoid press conferences «Grandilocentes“He explained that” he left the same as he entered “to the meeting and that Sanchez offered him” little information “not for not wanting to give it, but for the”hysteria»Existing within the EU that you have to spend more in defense.

“With us, that they do not count to spend more unless they explain to us very slowly and very well why,” Rufián settled not without making it clear that, what is decided, “has to pass” by the lower house, although he believes that the intention “is not that.” In any case, he asks the rest of the forces «go beyond the banner of ‘no to war’“Because the conflict” is here. ”

Junts took advantage of the thirty minutes in La Moncloa to talk about his book and expose Sánchez that the increase in defense spending must be muddy of due investments in Catalonia. «If the idea is muscle the defense system, We will have to invest within Europe And, obviously, in Catalonia, ”said the neoconvergent spokesman, Míriam Nogueras, who chose to offer, like Rufián, statements to the press in the courtyard of Congress instead of appearing flanked by the presidential logo and the flag of Spain. Nogueras, who labeled his encounter with the socialist leader of «informative“And he hopes that” more things will be completed “from now on, he was in favor of granting greater strategic autonomy to the EU, in line with positions of partners such as adding, as long as other investments are not compromised.

Bildu premieres in Moncloa

Arnaldo Otegi’s game premiered this Thursday in La Moncloa. For the first time in its history, Bildu agreed to maintain an encounter there with a head of the Spanish Executive and even encouraged to go through ‘Photocall’. So the greeting between the spokeswoman Aberzale, Mertxe Aizpurua, and Pedro Sánchez in the famous staircases of the presidential palace captured by the cameras will undoubtedly go to history. What Aizpurua did not expose the conclusions that he extracted from his appointment with the president in front of the cameras, as did the rest of the formations. Instead, he opted for a statement in which he reaffirmed an antimilitarist position already advanced at the beginning of the week by Deputy Oskar Matute. They consider those of Otegi that the current context of “risks and tensions” of a “relevant draft” for Basque society that, as already demonstrated 39 years ago with its rejection of NATO, “advocates diplomacynegotiation and agreement as the best formula to guarantee peace ».

BNG, Canarian coalition and UPN closed, without surprises, the round of contacts. Néstor Rego confessed that Sanchez had transferred that the increase in spending «probably»It would go through Congress, where the ‘no’ of Galician nationalists would obtain, but the support of Canaries and Navarrese. Also that of the PNV.