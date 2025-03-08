03/08/2025 at 15: 04h.





















At the end of the last league match played in the Benito Villamarín against him real Madridan amateur Betic He suffered an indisposition and had to immediately receive medical assistance at the same stadium and transferred to a hospital. Unfortunately, this Verdiblanco partner, José Corchero, He has not been able to overcome his heart problem and the club himself has communicated his death on Saturday.

«The #realbetis shows his regret for the death of Don José Corchero Ruiz, a Betic partner who was attended by a heart disease to the conclusion of the party against Real Madrid. The club moves its condolences to your family and friends. Rest in peace «says the statement that Heliopolis entity has made public.

At the end of La Palmera and ABC of Seville they add to the condolences and pain of the family for the loss of his loved one and an eternal bético like José Corchero who will always remain united to his team from the fourth ring.