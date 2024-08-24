Obtaining U.S. citizenship is a step that many long for. Although it is necessary to go through a series of procedures and tests, in the end, most people feel satisfied with their new status and that is why A famous comedian shared that her husband received citizenship in California.

Through his account on the social network X, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), shared a post in which you can see the comedian April Macie alongside her husband Arya Shoaee in a of its headquarters where it was held a naturalization ceremony.

They accompanied the image with the following message: “Comedian April Macie welcomed her husband Arya Shoaee as a new citizen American in Los Angeles.” They also noted that Macie shared with them how happy she was about her partner’s new status: “I’m happy. It’s a dream for him. There’s a feeling of pride. The American dream is real.”

The comedian @aprilmacie April welcomed her husband Arya Shoaee as a new American citizen in Los Angeles. Speaking about the big day, April said: “Overall, I’m happy. It’s a dream for him. There’s a sense of pride. The American dream is real.” #NewUSCitizen pic.twitter.com/QqcnRtlYsH — USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) August 16, 2024

It is worth remembering that The last step to obtaining U.S. citizenship is to attend an oath ceremony. where the North American country is accepted as their new nation, and precisely the couple shared the photograph after leaving said event, because Macie’s husband can be seen showing his naturalization certificate.

Comedian April Macie’s husband has obtained his US citizenship. Photo:X @USCIS Share

Requirements for obtaining United States citizenship

Uscis recalled that, for obtain U.S. citizenship through naturalization, It is necessary to submit Form N-400, in addition to meeting a series of eligibility criteria, including:

Continuous residence that is, having lived in the United States as a holder of a green card for a specific period, which is generally five years.

that is, having lived in the United States as a holder of a green card for a specific period, which is generally five years. Physical presence, That is, prove that you have been physically in the United States for a specific period.

That is, prove that you have been physically in the United States for a specific period. Time in the state, It means that you have lived in a USCIS-eligible district for a specific period of time.

It means that you have lived in a USCIS-eligible district for a specific period of time. Good moral character, That is to say, he has behaved in an acceptable manner and in accordance with the law, without having any type of legal record.

That is to say, he has behaved in an acceptable manner and in accordance with the law, without having any type of legal record. English proficiency and civic education which must be demonstrated through two tests before immigration officials.

which must be demonstrated through two tests before immigration officials. Adherence to the Constitution, That is, he understands and accepts the principles of the United States Constitution.

Finally it is worth saying that As an American citizen, you gain access to new rights and privileges, For example, you may be able to hold positions in the federal government, obtain grants and scholarships, serve as a jury member, and help your family members enter the United States.