“Intensity”. That is the word that all the parties repeat the most in their analysis of this electoral campaign in the Region of Murcia. And it is that to reach every corner of the cities and towns they have had to make a maximum display to attract people.

From the PP, the candidate for the presidency, Fernando López Miras, yesterday made a “positive” balance of the campaign, “which has reached 45 municipalities, all districts, councils, districts and neighborhoods, with more than 500 acts ». And in his case, he has participated in more than a hundred. Specifically, 4,000 kilometers have been traveled in two weeks, to which are added 2,000 more from the pre-campaign days.

“There have been 15 days of very intense activity, in which the party has been in all corners, and has tried to reach the citizens with its proposals,” highlighted the campaign manager, Joaquín Segado. Between the regional candidacy and those of the municipalities, 1,500 acts have been carried out. In addition, they had national leaders such as José María Aznar on two occasions; Alberto Núñez Feijóo, “who has already come eight times in just one year”; and the general secretary, Cuca Gamarra, among others.

They also describe the campaign in the ranks of the PSOE as “intense”, whose candidates have traveled practically all the municipalities to publicize their main proposals. “We are very satisfied and proud of the work done and the reception received,” they highlight in their assessment. This is how innumerable acts have been developed at different points.

«The Socialist Party of the Region of Murcia is more mobilized and excited than ever and eager for the change that our community needs to take place and we demonstrated it on May 6 –before the official start of the campaign– with the visit of Pedro Sánchez and with the Príncipe de Asturias pavilion in Murcia full of people”, they emphasize.

PSOE “The announcement of the electrification of the Cartagena-Chinchilla railway line has been great news for the Region of Murcia, the result of intense work carried out by Pepe Vélez”

For its part, Vox points out that “we have been on more than a thousand walks, meetings, visits and massive public events, such as the one held in Cartagena with Santiago Abascal and José Ángel Antelo, which was attended by nearly 2,000 people despite the inclement weather ». Also noteworthy are the public events held with Ignacio Garriga in Lorca and with Jorge Buxadé in Alcantarilla.

In the case of Podemos, more than 20 regional events have been held, reaching all the regions, with a significant presence of national leaders, including the party’s general secretary and Minister of the Government of Spain, Ione Belarra, and the Minister of Equality Irene Huntsman. Echenique and Monedero were also there. The campaign manager, Ángel Luis Hernández, states that “it has been very intense”, and “we are especially proud of the work of the militancy of all formations.”

In Cs they have experienced a campaign “from less to more. Firm and purposeful. Without fear of telling the truth,” they say. His electoral caravan has visited Lorca, Murcia, Cartagena, La Unión, Jumilla, Cieza, Molina de Segura and many other towns. “I have enjoyed every day. Touring the Region is a pleasure », says her candidate, María José Ros. Thus the feeling is very positive and they believe that they will be in the Assembly, according to their internal surveys.

With regard to Más Región-Verdes Equo, it has done about 50 acts, between face-to-face and ‘online’. Besides, she has been present in 40 of the 45 municipalities, so some 3,000 kilometers have been completed with the candidate Helena Vidal. The connection has been especially with young people. Its campaign manager, Óscar Urralburu, a former regional deputy, affirms that the campaign “has been very interesting and fun”, in addition to the fact that “it has allowed us to deploy our proposals. Of course, we have done it with very few means, since we are the party that had the fewest resources.