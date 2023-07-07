The president of the Government, Pere Aragonès, at the act to kick off the ERC campaign for 23J. LORENA SOPENA – EUROPA PRESS (LORENA SOPENA – EUROPA PRESS)

The distribution of the 48 deputies that correspond to the four Catalan demarcations will have a key role in the formation of majorities in Congress after 23-J. However, the game that the parties begin this Thursday is not limited to the Madrid board but will clearly mark the future of the other great pending game: Catalan elections that would play in February 2024 but are likely to be brought forward. In the general elections this July, it is all or nothing at stake with the continuity of the dialogue path or the preservation of the school model in Catalan, but the formations also see the first turn of the road to the Executive of the Generalitat at the polls.

14-F in 2021 left a scenario with three predominant forces. PSC, ERC and Junts shared the podium and the pro-independence sum left the Socialists, the most voted force, out of the presidency of the General Executive. Last October, with the departure of Junts from the Government, the three-way fight for electoral hegemony intensified and those of Salvador Illa once again prevailed in the municipal elections last May. Hence, the result of 23-J can be read as the preview of what happens in the Catalan even without a fixed date. Another thing is that each game (and block) arrives in different situations in the race.

The independence movement, for example, faces the elections wrapped in a blanket of pretended unity. The Republicans suffered a hemorrhage of 300,000 votes in the municipal elections and, with the imminence of 23-J, the President Pere Aragonès tried to remedy the crash by appealing to the need to promote a “democratic front”. But Junts defends the paternity of that front as its own (they wanted single lists in Congress) and reproaches its former partners that if the Government broke up last October it was precisely because of the divergence of approaches on that joint action. Carles Puigdemont reminded him this Thursday: “ERC does not share the strategy that we defend”, he said.

However, beyond declarations of intent, Esquerra and Junts do not go to great lengths to hide that they share little in common. If possible, even further away from the hypothetical meeting point, is the CUP. But the anti-capitalists go to the polls at the risk of painting little or nothing in Congress, since the polls anticipate an absolute loss of representation. In general, these same polls show a drop in the weight of the independence movement in the lower house. ERC risks losing half of the 13 deputies it has and Junts could be left with three seats, when four years ago it took out eight, going in coalition with the PDeCAT. The neo-convergents, for their part, trust the former deputy in Parliament Roger Montañola to maintain representation in Congress.

For the moment, the ERC has focused its attacks on Sumar and on claiming, together with Bildu, as the only formations that can avoid a PP government. They believe that Pedro Sánchez, depending on what position, would support the conservatives. “We are facing a Sumar that looks more and more like the PSOE, a PSOE that looks more like the PP and a PP that wants to be Vox,” said the number of the Republicans, Teresa Jordà, in Sants. IN ERC they take heart from the pardons and the social laws that they have negotiated and are committed to repeating the formula. In Junts, the approach remains radically opposite: they are committed to “confrontation” and her candidate, Míriam Nogueras, has already advanced that she will not support the PSOE because she does not believe that a progressive government is a lesser evil for Catalonia. .

The independentistas are not the only ones who seem to be deflating. Something similar happens to the commoners, whose commitment to supporting Yolanda Díaz’s political project does not seem to be paying off at the moment. The space that she now occupies in Comú Podem had always made a complicated bobbin lace to be able to fit her multiple sensibilities in the face of the national event and the leader of Sumar has sent that delicate balance to the trash this Thursday. “The referendum is not on the table,” Díaz said in an interview. After having won the general elections in 2016 and 2015 in Catalonia, the commons have been losing steam but had managed to be sheltered by the government coalition between PSOE and Podemos. The last CEO gave them a meager result: between 2 and 4 deputies compared to the current 7.

The commons do not seem to benefit from Díaz’s wave in the rest of the State but, on the other hand, the PP does sail the blue wave of Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Vox that of Santiago Abascal. The great triumph of the 28-M elections for the Popular Party plays in favor of the conservative party in Catalonia, although its prospects are very modest. Their chances of governing Catalonia are very slim, but in votes such as those for the election of the mayor of Barcelona they have shown that, even with few votes, they can be decisive. A good result in Catalonia – recovering, for example, the slippery seat of Girona – would give the PP more security to achieve a majority. Much of the way has been paved by the fact that Ciudadanos does not participate in the electoral race.

While socialism in the rest of Spain struggles to ward off defeat in the polls, the PSC is having a sweet time. All the polls point to a comfortable victory but nothing guarantees that the aftertaste will be sweet. The PSC’s plan for Catalonia, in case it reaches the Generalitat, involves meeting expectations on two vital issues such as the Rodalies and the expansion of the airport. Having people from his orbit in the direction of those portfolios is at the base of his roadmap, but everything can blow up if there is no socialist government after 23-J.

