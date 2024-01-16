During the Martin Luther King holiday, The Miami-Dade County Police Department, in Florida, carried out an operation to curb the illegal use of all-terrain vehicles, which led to the arrest of 169 people, 83 vehicles seized and the recovery of 20 stolen vehicles.

After a strong operation that took place from January 13 to 15, Miami-Dade police shared the results of their effort to enforce traffic laws. “This holiday weekend An operation was established to tackle the illegal use of All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), Motorcycles and Dirt-Bikes in the county”, the security agency published on its official X profile, formerly Twitter.

“These tremendous results would not have been possible without the help of our local law enforcement partners. “We will continue to have Zero Tolerance for anyone who violates traffic laws and is reckless in our county,” said the police department, which shared that it also They seized 26 firearms and issued 693 citations.

According to the Miami-Dade police statement, 169 people were arrested. See also It became known about a possible stop by Israel of the operation in Gaza

The security operation for the holiday in honor of Martin Luther King



Throughout the weekend, the security agency issued several statements about the progress of the operation and made it clear: “We have Zero Tolerance for anyone who breaks traffic laws and is reckless in our county.”. Do not drive unauthorized vehicles on the roads,” he posted, specifying that all-terrain vehicles and motocross motorcycles are safe on streets, roads and highways.

The county police force acknowledged that the arrest of 169 people and the other results of the operation carried out during the holiday in honor of Martin Luther King, They are due to joint collaboration between agencies. One of the most beneficial actions was a raid in which several stolen vehicles were recovered.

“As part of our Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Security Initiative, detectives from our Office of Homeland Security, along with agents from the Priority Response Team, Motor Unit and Florida Highway Patrol, carried out a raid of numerous violators who were participating in or witnessing intersection seizures in a location near Miami International Airport. “This operation resulted in arrests, vehicle seizures, citations and the recovery of several stolen vehicles,” county police posted.