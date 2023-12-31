With the arrival of the New Year, Las Vegas is preparing for what could be a record in its wedding industry. The date of December 31, 2023, with its unique pattern of numbers 1-2-3 (for 12/31/23), attracts the attention of couples looking to unite in marriage on a symbolically special day.

Vegas Weddings President Melody Willis-Williams anticipates extraordinary demand, even doubling or tripling the typical amount for midnight ceremonies on New Year's Eve. “It's a double whammy,” she said. “Whenever you get these special dates, they are always very popular. But if we combine it with New Year's Eve, it will be spectacular. It is a huge demand because everyone loves those numbers,” he said in conversation with Review Journal.

Anticipating the magnitude of the event, The company plans to celebrate more than 120 weddings at its three properties, each with multiple locations, Melody explained. So far, they have all the times booked and there is no room for one more ceremony, which confirms Willis's expectations.

Why get married in Las Vegas?

Getting married in Las Vegas has become a popular choice for couples around the world, with the city earning the title of 'wedding capital of the world'. As of November of this year, Las Vegas has witnessed 67,432 marriages with October standing out as the busiest month with 8,191 weddings, that is, 264 celebrations per day.

For the new year, it is expected to break records in the ceremonies that will be held

As the company's official website explains, the process begins at the Marriage License Office in Clark County, where Las Vegas has issued more than 4,900,000 marriage licenses since the county's founding in 1909. Additionally, the city offers many commercial wedding chapels, hotels, halls and other venues to choose from to suit your celebration needs.

The appeal of getting married in Las Vegas lies in its ability to offer quick and hassle-free weddings.an atmosphere full of charm and a wide variety of venue options. From traditional ceremonies to extravagant themed weddings, there are options to suit all tastes and preferences. The city is also known for its affordable wedding packages, allowing couples to celebrate their love in a unique setting without spending so much, with packages starting at US$75.