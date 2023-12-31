According to 2023 national trends, the US population increased by 1.6 million people, returning to pre-pandemic levels. Nevertheless, the states of New York and California recorded a decrease in their population.

Despite widespread growth in the U.S. population, significant regional disparity is observed, highlighting the South's leadership in population growth and its position as the most populated region, while the Northeast experiences losses and becomes the least populated.

In the case of New York, the state faces a particular phenomenon. It has become the main state in decline, losing more than 101,000 residents in 2023, marking the third consecutive year with the largest decrease nationwide, representing a decrease of 0.5 percent, according to data from the latest census released on an official website. Since the start of the pandemic, New York has lost more than 631,000 residents, equivalent to 3.1 percent of its population.

Within the state, New York City and nearby counties have experienced population losses, unlike the Hudson Valley, which has gained residents. Saratoga County stands out as the only county in the Capital Region that has experienced growth.

New York persists as the leader in population loss, while California shows signs of slowing its demographic decline

California continues to lose population, but at a slower rate

California, for its part, also faces demographic challenges. With a decrease of 75,000 residents in 2023, it reaches its lowest level since 2015. Although the downward trend began in 2019, the annual loss has slowed. In 2023, California was one of eight states with a population decline, sharing this trend with New York, which experienced the largest percentage decline.

Other aspects of note include the continued population increase in Texas and Florida, which remain the states with the largest population increases in the US. In turn, South Carolina led in relative growth, with an increase of 1.7 percent. hundred.