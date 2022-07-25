There are only a few months left before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni on the substitute bench and by Lionel Messi on the field of play is at its best, both on and off the field.
That is why the place for loads and laughter is open, with a 100% relaxed atmosphere in the Argentine campus every time the delegation gets together, although in this case the joke was via social networks, with Leandro Paredes temporarily expelling “Dibu” Martínez of the group of players on Whatsapp, at the request of TV host Migue Granados.
The archer posted a story where the screenshot of the chat is seen and he writes: “That is not done”, tagging Paredes and adding laughing emoticons, to show that he had understood the mockery. But that capture also had previous messages, where Messi had posted a comment.
The rosarino crack wrote “hahahaha hahaha”, so separated, and from there the networks were revolutionized and went viral: “If Messi laughs cut off, then you have to laugh like that”, was the vox populi on social networks like Twitter and Instagram. What the captain does is sacred…
