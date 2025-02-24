The Spanish striker Lucas Pérez already has a new team. After ending by surprise his stage in Deportivo de la Coruña, a set he returned while in First RFEF, The 36 -year -old footballer has finally signed for PSV Eindhoven of the Dutch League.

After several weeks training provisionally with the Majadahonda ray, of Second RFEF, Lucas Pérez is happy to start this new adventure: “I can’t wait to show my fans and my new companions. I am very ambitious and I am looking forward to scoring many goals and giving many assists. “

However, His arrival in Eindhoven has been peculiar for his supposed fear of flyinga reluctance that has been remarkable at each stage of his football career.

Lucas Pérez arrived in the Dutch city on Saturday After traveling 1,700 kilometers from Madrid on the road. Despite the tiredness that generates, the striker preferred once again to undergo this effort rather than take a plane.

In his previous adventures, The former Dépor soccer player has always moved by car, train and even boatbecause I used this when being in Cádiz I had to travel to the islands.





With the PSV it will not suffer this problem since You will not have to travel by plane to play the League matches And it is not registered in Champions, where the Dutch team faces Arsenal, a exequipo of Pérez.