Imagine that you are 40 years old or older and you want to go to an appointment with the state you had 20 years ago. In the classical physical world it is impossible. In the quantum, the reference to the subatomic particles that underlie all reality, it is. These are the conclusions of a study carried out by the Spaniards Miguel Navascués and David Trillo, from the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI) of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), and the experimental physics group of the University of Vienna of which the Austrian is a part philip walther. Three theoretical investigations, published in Physical Review X, Quantum and arxivone accepted by Physical Review Letters and not yet disclosed, and another experimental one, collected in Optics, prove that it is possible “to speed up, slow down, and reverse the flow of time within arbitrary, even uncontrolled, quantum systems.” These unique physical processes, capable of disrupting the normal course of time, are universal: they have the same effect on all particles, regardless of their nature and the way they interact with other systems.

Everything we perceive responds to laws that we learn at school and that, however, all quantum physics researchers agree that they do not explain the subatomic world, the one that makes up all reality at its most microscopic levels. In this imperceptible universe there are superimpositions (a particle can be in one state, in another or in both at the same time), entanglements (the action on one particle instantly affects the other, even if they are separated by great distances), pseudotelepathies or teleportations.

This counterintuitive reality in the face of the perceptible is now joined by the ability to rejuvenate, to return to a previous state, as the Austrian and Spanish teams have shown. Miguel Navascues resorts to an analogical and understandable simile to understand the finding and the experiment that demonstrates it: “In the cinema [la física clásica], a film is projected from beginning to end, regardless of the will of the audience. At home [en el mundo cuántico], the remote control gives us the power to manipulate the progress of the film. We can make it go back to a past scene or skip several scenes ahead.”

The team of the ÖAW has developed a “rewind protocol” that allows any particle (electron, proton or muon, for example) to return to a previous state. They demonstrated it theoretically, especially thanks to the work of Trillo, who found a fundamental key to solving the problem, according to Navascués, and experimentally, on a photon that evolves when going through a glass. The imaginative use of an experimental device known as a “quantum switch” allows the particle of light to return to the state it was in at the beginning of its journey.

“It was one of the most difficult experiments we’ve ever built for a single photon,” says Walther. “What is incredibly interesting,” adds the Austrian physicist, “is that [las partículas] they can return to a state that you don’t even know”, that is, “it can be executed without knowing the system, its internal dynamics or even the details of the interaction between the system and the experimenter”, the researchers explain.

The experiment, according to Navascués, starts from a century-old approach to Einstein’s theory of Relativity: “A twin travels into space at great speed, while his brother remains on Earth. When the first one returns, it will have aged less than the one that stayed here and the navigator will affirm that the trip actually took less time than measured on Earth. As explained in one of the published investigations, this relativistic phenomenon, although observable, is “extremely impractical —huge amounts of energy or proximity to a black hole are needed to observe significant effects— and limited —it can be used to slow down the flow of time, but not to reverse or speed it up.”

But the team of the Spanish physicist wanted to show that “these limitations disappear when the realm of relativistic classical physics is abandoned and one enters the realm of non-relativistic quantum mechanics.”

And they have succeeded, as the authors of the papers explain: “We present a universal mechanism that, acting on any qubit, propagates it to the state it had a certain time before the experiment began.” Unlike the protocols previously discovered by the group, which only work with a certain probability, the new mechanism always succeeds, except in the case that the experimental device is completely “invisible” to the qubit. “This is how we answer the question of whether such processes are allowed by the laws of quantum mechanics,” they say.

Can the experience be transferred to larger systems? The experiment has been completed with particles that can store one bit of information. With a person, in theory it is possible, but impossible and useless to put it into practice. “If we had a person locked in a box, without any external influence, it would theoretically be possible. But, with the protocols we have now, the probability of success would be very, very low. Furthermore, the time it takes depends on the amount of information that the system can store, and a person, considered as a physical system, contains an enormous amount of information. It would take millions of years to get this person to rejuvenate less than a second. Has no sense”.

The find is not a time machine. This also happens and it is the state that changes. “In particles capable of storing a single bit of information, the same amount of time that you want to rewind the system you have to use to act on it”, clarifies the physicist.

The same rule applies to the case of aging a particle, to advance the state, to apply fast forward to the film. As Navascués explains, “if you want a system to age ten years, in general you will have to wait ten years. You can’t create time out of thin air: to make a system age ten years in, say, one year, you’d have to get the remaining nine years from somewhere. Following this intuition, the study authors came up with a trick that speeds up the passage of time. “We discovered that evolution time can be transferred between identical physical systems. In a year-long experiment with ten systems, one year can be stolen from each of the first nine systems and all given to the tenth. At the end of the year, the tenth system will have aged ten years; the other nine will continue the same as when the experiment began.

The finding is important because it adds another particularity to the quantum world, on whose understanding the real knowledge of the universe depends. But Philip Walther believes that it also has practical consequences: “We are convinced that this also has technological applications. A rewind protocol in quantum processors, for example, can be used to reverse errors or unwanted developments.” “Additional follow-up investigations could include non-optical implementations of the protocol, as well as extensions to higher dimensions,” the researchers add.

Navascués is not so optimistic, and has his doubts about the practical utility of the discovery. However, he considers the research carried out to be an unprecedented success. “We have made science fiction real!” he exclaims.

