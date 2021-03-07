In the 2016/17 campaign, 1.25 million tons of corn were sent to Gran Rosario by train and in the 2019/20 cycle the railways transported about 2.9 million tons. “That is to say, rail loads have more than doubled in the last 4 campaigns and it is projected, in turn, that they will have a greater relative importance in the corn transport matrix this season”, advances a report from the Stock Exchange of Rosario (BCR).

In 2020/21, the train is expected to represent about 10.5% of the transportation of corn to the ports of Rosario, when in the previous campaign its participation was 8%, the study by the Rosario Stock Exchange states. The participation of the waterway in domestic transport is marginal, with just 1.5%. For the new 2020/21 campaign, it is projected that loads carried by barges do not exceed 400,000 tons.

The transportation of corn to the ports of Gran Rosario. / Source: Rosario Stock Exchange.

In March a new maize season will begin to be threshed and a production of 50 million tons is estimated. Some 16.3 million tons of corn will be absorbed internally, either as industrial input, forage or seed, while others 34 million tons will go to river and maritime port terminals to embark to more than 110 countries in the world.

Of the total to be exported, 80% would be dispatched from the Gran Rosario, which encompasses the 21 port terminals capable of shipping bulk merchandise from the facilities located along the 70 kilometers of the riverside strip from Timbúes, in the north, to Arroyo Seco, in the south.

The entry of 27.4 million tons of corn to the Gran Rosario port node is estimated. “The truck will be the most used means of load to transport the corn from the farm or stockpile to the ports of southern Santa Fe. It is estimated that 88% of the cereal will arrive in this means of transport to the ports”, concludes the report of the BCR.