The deception he did last day 21 in the Dresden marathon (Germany), where he ran with the number of another registered athlete (Iván Zarco) and, in addition, achieved in his name the record of Honduras. The records of World Athletics and the Federation of Honduras picked up the mark as a new record for the Central American country for Zarco, a nationalized Honduran Spanish athlete.

The specialized portal ‘Soycorredor’, in view of the images of the arrival at the finish line in Dresden, discovered that the athlete who was running with the number 450, on which the name of Iván Zarco was stamped, was actually the Murcian, who for years has resided in the Riojan town of Albelda de Iregua. Faced with the uproar, Camilo defended himself on his Twitter account: «I want to make clear what happened. I want to apologize for the mistakes made, but at no time did I act with bad intentions. I traveled to this marathon with Iván Zarco, with whom I had agreed to play the hare. Iván was not sure whether to compete or not. We had everything closed, travel, hotel, number and others, so we decided to go. I have another goal on April 11 [maratón de Siena] and doing a test and putting on a bib is good for me. The problem happens after heating. My bag with race bib clothing and more material disappears from the park where we left it. At that moment my nerves invade me and it is Iván who tells me to talk to the organization and to run with his bib, since he would not do it in the end because of his discomfort. We talk to the organization and they give us the ‘OK’ ”, claimed the Molinense.

But their argument was dismantled last Thursday, when the organization reported that they had never authorized an exchange of numbers and that, for that reason, they had already been disqualified. If they had authorized it, they would have had problems with health insurance in case something had happened to Camilo.

The Spanish Federation has collected information on what happened and has sent it to the Competition Committee to study whether the conduct of the Molina marathoner deserves a sanction. The Integrity Unit of International Athletics is also working on learning the details of Camilo’s deception. What seems clear is that the Murcian will not be able to represent Spain in the Tokyo Games, an event for which he obtained the passport in December 2019, in the Valencia Marathon, where he finished in 15th place, was the best Spanish and achieved the minimum to be in the Olympics (2 hours, 10 minutes and 2 seconds).