Star Factory participant Daria Yanina said that producer Fadeev forbade her to cry

The finalist of the fifth season of the musical reality show “Star Factory” Daria Yanina (maiden name – Klyushnikova), told how producer Maxim Fadeev once forbade her to cry on the project. She revealed the details of the unusual requirement to the former host of the Factory, Yana Churikova, in an interview for her YouTube-channel.

Yanina said that she often cried during filming, which her mentor Fadeev did not like. “Max told me:“ If you cry, I will kick you out myself, understand? After this statement, she tried not to cry in general, and in particular in the presence of Fadeev.

The participant, who was 14 years old at the time of filming, said that she could not be as relaxed and proactive as the other participants in the project. “This is basically not in me. I am a tactful, modest person in essence, this is not typical for me (…) I didn’t give the show to them, ”Yanina shared her thoughts.

Daria Yanina (Klyushnikova) reached the final of the fifth season of “Star Factory”. Later, Fadeev invited her to the Netsuke musical group. After recording one song, the band broke up, and its members, among whom were the singer Yulianna Karaulova and Aksinya Verzhak, began to build their own careers in show business.

