Ruslan Kurik, a participant in the third season of the musical reality show “Star Factory” on Channel One, described the casting of the project with the words “they just open their mouths.” On the air of Yana Churikova’s show, available on YouTubehe said that he had two attempts to get into the show.

“I made a double blow: I came to a stupid casting, where they just open their mouths, I looked, something twitched there and, thank God, left. They didn’t take me, ”said Couric about trying to get into the Star Factory.

The musician also noted that before the casting, he sent the authors of the project a video cassette with his performance with the song “Wings”. “So I got it, then I called [продюсер третьего сезона шоу Александр] Shulgin said to come,” he added.

Earlier, the finalist of the sixth season of the musical reality show “Star Factory” on Channel One, singer Prokhor Chaliapin told how he participated in the casting of the project. “Went through like everyone else. I went, disgraced in the same way, humiliated, ”said the singer. According to him, the fact that he was familiar with the producer of the program, Viktor Drobysh, did not guarantee him being among the participants in the project.