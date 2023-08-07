David Manukyan said that Rudova scared him on the set of Survive in Dubai

Blogger and rap artist David Manukyan, known as Dava, spoke about the incident that frightened him during the filming of the TNT project Survive in Dubai. He shared the details in the release of the Will Show program, available on Rutube.

According to Manukyan, during the filming of the project, he lived in a tent with another participant, actress Natalya Rudova. One day, a blogger heard sounds near their home that, in his opinion, could be made by a wild animal. Dava tried to wake Rudova, and she screamed loudly, feeling his touch.

“She screamed so much that I was scared. I’ll tell you this: after that, whoever was there, the fox, the snake, no one else was near the tent. Everyone ran away, ”Dava mocked.

According to the rapper, this reaction of the actress is understandable. “She forgot that we fell asleep together. She wakes up, sees me, and she has such a reaction, ”he said.

Earlier, the host of the show on TNT Pavel Volya said that the work on the Survive in Dubai project was going on in difficult conditions. According to him, an ambulance was on the site day and night.