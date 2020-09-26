Eleven-year-old Sofia Feskova will represent Russia at the international children’s song contest Eurovision-2020. Reported by RIA News…

A competitor from St. Petersburg won the final of the national qualifying round and won the right to perform at the international level. The winner was determined by a professional jury and fans who voted on the competition website.

It is noted that Junior Eurovision 2020 will be held on November 29 in Poland in the format of a teleconference.

Earlier, the organizers of the international music contest “Eurovision” presented four scenarios for the event in 2021. Thus, the format of the competition will depend on the epidemiological situation in the world. The most optimistic scenario would be to hold the competition at the Ahoy Concert Hall in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, with a jury and audience in attendance. In the worst case scenario, the event will be fully transferred to the online format.