Casa Alitas, a migrant shelter in Arizona that has helped thousands of asylum seekers in recent years, plans to partially halt operations by the end of the month, amid a political stalemate in Washington over federal funding for migrants. Pima County has received more than 300,000 migrants processed by border authorities since 2019 and the shelter has prevented a large part of this population from ending up on the streets. So far the costs of this operation have been supported by federal funds, but the debate in the United States Congress on immigration has called into question the continuity of these resources.

The partial closure of the shelter is part of a problem in common with cities like New York, Chicago and Denver, which have asked the federal government for help and have warned of upcoming cuts to services for immigrants. Biden's funding request included $1.4 billion for local governments and organizations dedicated to caring for migrants. However, this proposal is rejected by a certain sector of Republican legislators who maintain that it does not prevent illegal border crossings.

