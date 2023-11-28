A new clash erupts between London and Athens over the Parthenon marbles. A diplomatic clash after Rishi Sunak canceled at the last moment the meeting scheduled for today in the British capital with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, after the Greek prime minister had declared, in an interview with the BBC, that he intended to raise the issue of Elgin marbles, as they are called in the United Kingdom after the Lord, then British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, who brought them to London at the beginning of the nineteenth century. Mitsotakis publicly expressed his “dismay” over the canceled meeting on social media.

“Anyone who is convinced of the correctness and equity of their positions is never afraid to compare different positions,” he then added, with a clear reference to the positions of London which for years has refused Athens’ requests to return the Parthenon marbles. Sunak’s decision was described as “unprecedented and disrespectful” by Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis, who underlined in a television interview that this affront was not only made to the “Greek Prime Minister but to the entire Greek people”. . An official statement from the Greek Prime Minister’s office states “disappointment” at the meeting being canceled at the last minute: “Greece and Great Britain have a deep history of friendship and cooperation and the Greek government is extremely surprised by this decision” .

“The Prime Minister was eager to discuss a range of topics of mutual interest such as the conflict in Gaza, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, climate change, common challenges such as immigration and of course the Parthenon sculptures,” concludes the spokesperson for Mitsotakis. Adding to the Greek Prime Minister’s irritation was the fact that he was offered an alternative interview with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, a move in conflict with the protocol which requires a visiting Prime Minister to meet the Prime Minister of the host country.

The Transport Minister, Mark Harper, denied that with this move Sunak wanted to snub the Greek Prime Minister: «The Prime Minister could not meet the Greek Prime Minister, he was offered to meet the Deputy Prime Minister, which was impossible for him» , he said in a television interview. And then he reiterated London’s immovable position: «The government has clearly expressed its position on the Elgin Marbles, which must remain part of the permanent collection of the British Museum». As did Sunak’s spokesman. “We have no intention of changing our approach and we believe that the museum is the right place for the marbles,” he said, referring to a 1963 law that prohibits their transfer.