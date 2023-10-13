People think they maintain proper hygiene, but sometimes they forget about a part of the body that should also be washed carefully. The belly button is one of those forgotten areas, but it should also be cleaned regularly. The navel marks the point where the umbilical cord joined us to our mother’s uterus. Now it is just a scar, but it also needs to be taken care of as it can be a source of infections.

Although it has no function for the body, it is the access route to the interior of the body to perform laparoscopic surgery, a surgical technique that allows intervention in the abdominal area. According to the Saber Vivir website, it is a procedure that is used to eliminate stones, remove the appendix or eliminate certain tumors. Therefore, keeping this area well cared for is also important.

The well-known pharmacist on social networks Álvaro Fernández (@farmaceuticofernandez) has explained what can happen if you forget about the navel in your daily hygiene. The pharmacist explains in a video published on his TikTok account that he treated a patient with a navel infection. “Once you’re born, it’s not good for anything other than accumulating fluff, which looks like a factory,” he explains in the video.

This patient suffered from omphalitis, an infection of the navel and surrounding tissues. It is common in babies during the first week of life, although it can occur at any time due to poor hygiene. This infection causes bad odor, redness and pain in the area. “As it is hidden, it is one of the places where the most bacteria accumulate in our entire body,” explains the pharmacist.

Therefore, this pharmacist reminds people to wash this area well. “If you put together a lot of bacteria and little hygiene, an infection appears.”

How to properly wash the navel area



It is recommended to use neutral soap and warm water. The area should not be rubbed aggressively, as this can cause irritation and pain. It is important to check that the lint and all the dirt that has accumulated in the navel have been removed.

If the navel is deep, it is recommended to use a small towel soaked in a salt water solution. This advice is also correct for people who have a navel piercing. The area must be dried very well after each wash to avoid humidity and the proliferation of fungi.