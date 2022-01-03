Perhaps one of the most active and recognized video game developers today is Hideo kojima. It is to this creative Japanese that we owe dear titles such as Metal Gear Solid, Zone of the Enders and recently Death stranding, which launched its Director’s Cut by the end of 2021.

Hideo kojima has been keeping busy after his latest launch and his company, Kojima Productions is already working on new projects. In fact there have been many rumors about the next titles that they could give us, although it still remains a mystery. However, the developer has shared a bit of his plans for 2022.

2022 could bring several new Hideo Kojima projects

Who know Hideo kojima They know that he is an avid user of social networks, where he shares aspects of his work, as well as his favorite games, series and movies. In their most recent posts, spoke about 2022 and some of what he has planned for this year that is just beginning.

First of all, Hideo kojima shared that he’s happy his team was able to pitch Death Stranding Director’s Cut without setbacks and despite COVID. After that, he indicated that his company is already experimenting with new titles. Hopefully it won’t take long for you to give us more information about them.

About 2022, Hideo kojima He said this year he will start working in earnest and will advance to a new level of experimentation with a new ‘radical’ project. He did not give more details about this new work, but we know that the developer has always been characterized by wanting to go further with his games.

On the other hand, it seems that we could have some kind of radio program or podcast of the voice of the same Hideo kojima, since he expressed his desire to start something like that. Perhaps you could talk about your experiences with your titles or even share your own opinions of pop culture only in sound format. Would you listen to the creator of Metal gear if you dare to launch your radio show?

