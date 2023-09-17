Sunday, September 17, 2023, 09:41



Starting this Monday, the Centro Párraga de Murcia –Center of Contemporary Culture of the Region of Murcia– will host a dance and improvisation workshop taught by the dancer and choreographer Isabel López. The training action is aimed at people with previous experience in dance or body and movement work. In addition to how to approach technique, body awareness and specific movement, individual and collective practices are included that allow students to create their own specific movements to dialogue with music, with space and with others.

The classes, which will run until Wednesday, will offer pedagogical work in which training and creation feed back with tools and proposals that evolve from perception, listening and intuition itself.

Isabel López is a dancer, choreographer and teacher. Trained in classical ballet, she continued her studies in contemporary dance at the Center Choréograpfique National de Montpellier. In 2000 she began her collaboration with Ángeles Margarit as an interpreter for the Mudances Company and part of her pedagogical team. She has worked for the Barcelona Theater Institute and the National Dance Company, and among the artists with whom she has collaborated are Chevi Muraday, Andrés Corchero and Alex Rigola, among others. The price of the complete workshop is 60 euros and registrations can also be made, through email [email protected], for individual classes, for 25 euros.