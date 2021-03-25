In December, the Parque de la Costa was left with water up to its neck. It was about to close, in the midst of a huge economic crisis, after having spent almost a year with the doors closed. Therefore, the news of his reopening in full, for this Saturday, arrived as an oasis in the middle of the desert.

After having surfed the summer with the Aquafan attractions, Fénix Entertainment Group, the entertainment company that took over the administration of the property, announced its reopening for this March 27. There will be new attractions that will add during 2021 among which stand out simulators, an e-sports area and the relaunch of the Niní Marshall theater.

In a first stage, the park will open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, from 11 a.m., and will allow visitors to purchase tickets in advance at www.entradauno.com (tickets range from $ 900 to $ 1,300 if purchased in advance ). You can choose through this platform, the day you want to visit the park.

Parque de la Costa 2021 new attractions Grupo Fenix ​​Tigre

Located on a 13-hectare property in Tigre, the park is considered the most important in Argentina. Since its inauguration in 1997, it has received more than 20 million visitors, presenting a proposal of games, services, attractions, gastronomy, its own characters and live shows for all ages to be like a fish in water. It currently has more than 70 children’s and vertigo attractions, in addition to a series of live theatrical shows, where the Nini Marshall Theater will play a key role integrated into the entertainment center.

“As we did with Aquafan, which was visited by more than 40 thousand people Since its reopening, we follow the quality standards of the parks in the United States and Europe, and we comply with all the COVID 19 protocols. It has been designed and will be operated in strict compliance with national and international safety regulations ”, confirmed Walter Álvarez, General Manager of Parque de la Costa.

Parque de la Costa 2021 new attractions Grupo Fenix ​​Tigre

For the start-up, Fénix invested more than 2 million dollars and seeks to add to its current offer simulators, roller coasters with virtual reality, carry out a sector called E-Sport Land and an Arena of 40 computers for gamers with the aim of bring international competitions to the country.

In turn, for this winter, the idea is transform the Aquafan sector in an adventure park with the aim of adding more entertainment to visitors. “The objective is to transform the Parque de la Costa into a tourist destination for Argentines and foreigners, for this, we are working on an expansion plan to expand the entertainment proposal by adding another 17 hectares belonging to an island located in front of the complex” explained Marcelo Figoli, President of Fénix, already thinking about a possible post-pandemic situation.

Regarding the Niní Marshall Theater, located on the same property, it reopened its doors to coincide with its tenth anniversary, on March 18, hand in hand with the singer Angela Leiva. As a main novelty, the theater complex will be added, during the day, to the attractions of the park with the inclusion of children’s characters, while at night it will have an exclusive billboard of musical shows and plays.