The parliamentary roller of the PP of Madrid approves Ayuso’s third budgets

The Madrid Assembly has just approved the budgets of the Community of Madrid for 2025. The regional government announced that the next accounts will amount to 28,662 million euros, 4% more than the current budgets. For the president’s team, these figures represent a “historical record” of spending in portfolios such as Health, Education, Housing, Social Policies and Transportation.

The Minister of Economy, Rocío Albert, defended this Friday in the Madrid Assembly that “this project” of budgets “is nothing other than the reflection of the policies” with which Isabel Díaz Ayuso presented in her “electoral program” and in the investiture debate.

The accounts have had the support of the 69 PP deputies. The absolute majority of the Popular Party has allowed its Government to move forward with the text they presented to the Regional Chamber, in the face of complaints from opposition groups about the “parliamentary attitude” of the Popular Party.

The opposition considers that the 2025 budgets are part of the “ultraliberal model” that the Ayuso Executive has deployed in the Community, according to socialist spokesperson Fernando Fernández. In Más Madrid, Manuela Bergerot defends that these accounts contribute to a “model of public degradation.”

These formations have criticized the “parliamentary roll” of the popular ones that has caused the PP to only accept for the parliamentary debate around fifteen of the more than 3,000 amendments that Vox, Más Madrid and PSOE have presented, according to the figures they manage. matches.

President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who was not present at Thursday’s debate, assured this Friday that these accounts “will give stability and certainty to Madrid and Spain.” “Unlike what happens in the National Government, the Community of Madrid once again has its budgets approved while we carry out our electoral program,” said the Madrid president.