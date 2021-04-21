The parliamentary group of Citizens in the Regional Assembly has become “a prison” for deputies Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina, the only ones who still officially belong to the orange formation.

This is acknowledged in a letter sent to the Board of the Chamber, in which they request that the agreement that gave validity to the appointment of Francisco Álvarez, expelled from Cs for distancing himself from the motion of censure, as new parliamentary spokesperson be reconsidered.

“The paradox arises that the parliamentary group becomes a prison for the deputies who subscribe, because, by the very requirement of the Regulation, they are obliged to belong to a group of the party in whose candidacy they participated in the elections, but, at the At the same time, that group is going to develop, as is well known, a political action contrary to said party, “they describe. “This makes us hostages and accomplices in decisions that we do not share,” add Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina, who see their rights as deputies damaged.

The parliamentarians allege that their group prevents them from developing the political guidelines of the party with which they participated in the elections, since they were removed from the spokespersons and commissions. They appeal to a ruling of the Constitutional Court that states that “putting a stop to transfuguism is a constitutionally legitimate aim.” On the contrary, the Board “gives wings, encourages, allows and consents” to this practice, by admitting, on the pretext that it respects the autonomy of the groups, the changes that Isabel Franco, Francisco Álvarez and Valle Miguélez made in the Citizens .

However, writing has little chance of success. Above all, because there is a recent precedent with the Vox case, in which the three expelled from the party make decisions in the parliamentary group without Pascual Salvador, the only deputy that the party recognizes, being able to prevent it.

Chamber “kidnapping”



On the other hand, the PSOE again denounced yesterday the “kidnapping” of the Regional Assembly by the Government of the Popular Party and those expelled from Ciudadanos and Vox. The socialist parliamentary deputy spokesman, Alfonso Martínez Baños, reported that the majority of the Board of Spokespersons rejected his proposals to include in the parliamentary calendar next week a debate on the recovery and protection of the Mar Menor, as well as the reactivation of the commission special investigation on the vaccination protocol against Covid-19.