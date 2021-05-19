Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council participated in the meeting of the First Permanent Committee for International Peace and Security, within the 142 meetings of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which were held virtually over a period of two days. The division was represented by Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz and Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi.

During the meeting, Sarah Falckaz was approved as a member of the Office of the First Standing Committee, and on the subject that the committee is discussing about “Overcoming the epidemic today and building a better tomorrow: the role of parliaments”, the global initiatives undertaken by the UAE to strengthen international cooperation to combat the spread of Covid-19 were reviewed. And reduce its negative effects on the countries of the world, as well as the country’s experience in the flexibility of developing legislation during the pandemic.

Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, a member of the committee, said in an intervention that, after more than a year had passed since the spread of the “Covid-19” epidemic and the negative effects that followed on all sectors of life, the national responses of many countries of the world to this epidemic came at their beginning closed and far from the philosophy of work. Collective and international cooperation imposed by the nature of this crisis.

She emphasized that overcoming the epidemic to build a better tomorrow requires an effective role of parliaments, by enacting laws and legislations for responding to emergency medical crises, overseeing government decisions and procedures regarding policy formulation and implementation, as well as managing public resources and government budgets for investment in human security, instead of Increase budgets for military security.

It reviewed the global initiatives undertaken by the UAE out of its belief in strengthening international cooperation to combat the spread of “Covid-19” and limit its negative effects on the countries of the world, by securing aid to countries that have been severely affected by this crisis, in cooperation with the World Health Organization. Supported 128 countries around the world with vaccines, medicines, medical supplies and equipment, and contributed more than 1,742 tons of urgent aid, and supported more than 1.7 million medical care workers around the world.

She stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation to limit the effects of “Covid-19” at all levels, especially with regard to international peace and security, by working to support multilateral international efforts in addressing the root causes that lead to deteriorating security and peace in many countries and countries, and investing In the current local capacities to recover from crises, not only from the perspective of the epidemic, but also in the face of other global threats, such as climate change and food security, and their link to peace and security.

For his part, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi presented, in his intervention, the experience of the UAE in the flexibility of developing legislation during the Corona pandemic, and its role in supporting countries around the world to overcome the crisis, as the country occupied the first place in the Arab world in the stimulus packages approved by Arab governments to confront “Covid-19” With a total of 283 billion dirhams ($ 77 billion), His Excellency indicated that the UAE stimulus packages constitute about 42.8% of the total stimulus packages approved by Arab governments, and stressed that reorienting government spending efficiently is a key factor in facing the emerging Corona virus and the resulting economic and health impacts about him.