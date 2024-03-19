Geneva (WAM)

The Parliamentary Division Group of the Federal National Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, headed by His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Group, participates in the meetings of the 148th General Assembly of the Union and the 213th session of the Governing Council, which are held at the Union’s headquarters in Geneva, with the participation of approximately 700 parliamentarians.

The current session of the Assembly discusses the topic “Parliamentary Diplomacy: Building Bridges for Peace and Understanding.”

The delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division Group includes Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, Vice-Chairman of the group, Ahmed Mir Hashem Khoury, Dr. Sidra Rashid Al Mansouri, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Dr. Moza Muhammad Al Shehhi, and Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, members of the Federal National Council, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Secretary General. Parliamentary Communications Assistant.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, in his capacity as a member of the Union’s Executive Committee, representing the Arab Geopolitical Group, participates in the meetings of the 292nd session of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Gender Partnership Group, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s working group on the peaceful resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The Parliamentary Division participates in the meetings of the standing committees of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which include the Middle East Affairs Committee, the International Peace and Security Committee, the Sustainable Development Committee, and the Democracy and Human Rights Committee, in meetings of the Women Parliamentarians Forum, the Young Parliamentarians Forum, the Association of Secretaries-General of National Parliaments, and in coordination meetings. Gulf, Arab and Islamic countries, which are held on the sidelines of the Assembly’s work, with the aim of coordinating positions on the items and topics on the agenda of the Assembly and the Governing Council.