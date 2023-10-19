The final report of the parliamentary commission that for months has investigated the coup attack on January 8 in Brasilia, which was easily approved this Wednesday, requests the prosecution of 60 people led by the former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro. Their honors accuse the far-right of four crimes that total 29 years in prison, including violent abolition of the rule of law. The report’s rapporteur maintains that Bolsonaro was “the author, whether intellectual or moral, of the attacks on the institutions” that occurred after the sustained campaign that he led to undermine credibility in the electoral process. The Supreme Court is already investigating the former president for the riot but has not yet prosecuted him. Since he left power and lost the immunity that protected him for the last three decades, Bolsonaro faces a huge string of cases. He has already been disqualified from standing in elections for eight years and this Wednesday he gave a statement to the police, in Brasilia, about the riot.

A week after the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office as president after defeating the leader of the extreme right in the electronic polls, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters invaded the headquarters of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court. For three hours the foundations of Brazilian democracy shook in the most serious attack suffered since the dictatorship. The material authors of the invasion and depredation of the noble buildings, their furniture and works of art are already being tried and convicted by the Supreme Court, the first have received sentences that exceed 15 years in prison. In total, there are about 1,500 defendants.

The final report of Congress has received 20 votes in favor and 11 against in an extremely tense atmosphere. The rapporteur, Senator Eliziane Gama, an ally of Lula, had to leave the Chamber under escort.

Former President Bolsonaro speaks to the media as he leaves the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, on October 18. UESLEI MARCELINO (REUTERS)

Among the 60 people that the parliamentarians want to see prosecuted are, along with Bolsonaro, five of his former ministers and no less than 22 soldiers, including the former heads of the army and the Navy, several retired generals and the former president’s personal secretary while he was in office. The charge. The role of the uniformed officers in the attempted coup is one of the central issues of the investigations into what happened, but also one of the most sensitive chapters. “If there was no coup in this country it was because the Army, if at any time it was called to participate, said no,” stressed before the final vote the president of the parliamentary commission, Arthur Maia, from a party allied to Bolsonaro.

The conclusions of Congress may increase the pressure for the former president and the hard and military core of his Government to be formally accused by the Supreme Court or the Prosecutor’s Office in relation to the failed coup attempt. After learning the conclusions, Bolsonaro responded to the commission: “I am only responsible for what I signed,” in addition to rhetorically asking “did you see any soldiers moving?”

The investigative commission that has just presented its conclusions was born paradoxically due to the impetus of Bolsonaro parliamentarians and despite the initial reluctance of President Lula’s Workers’ Party. The leftist’s allies maintained that the commission would be a mere platform to generate confusion.

The PT finally agreed to create the commission and appointed one of its representatives, Senator Gama, an evangelical and close to the Minister of Justice, as rapporteur. “Brazilian democracy was attacked: the masses were manipulated with hate speech; Digital militiamen were used to sow fear, disqualify adversaries and promote attacks on the electoral system; security forces were co-opted; there was an attempt to corrupt, obstruct and annul the elections; a coup d’état was attempted; and, finally, desperate acts and movements were encouraged to seize power,” according to the author of the final report.

Traditionally, investigative commissions in Brazil do not have major tangible consequences but are part of the process of wearing down the opponent. For example, the commission created to investigate the pandemic concluded that Bolsonaro should be prosecuted for genocide, something that did not happen. He was never formally charged with any crime related to his handling of the coronavirus. Furthermore, he was recently acquitted in court of delaying the purchase of Covid vaccines, a virus that killed more than 700,000 of his compatriots while he spread a denialist speech, promoted medications whose effectiveness is not proven, and boasted of not have been immunized.

