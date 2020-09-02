The head of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform – For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, said that the ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of the memorandum with the European Union (EU) and the agreement on the provision of a loan to Ukraine in the amount of 1.2 billion euros means “the sale of the country’s sovereignty.” Reported by TASS…

According to him, the vote for the “sale of sovereignty” took place the day after the celebration of Ukraine’s Independence Day. Medvedchuk noted that the adoption of these documents once again underlines the dependent status of the European partners. The politician stressed that Ukraine has long been under external control, and the current authorities only fulfill all the wishes and wishes of the overseas owners.

Medvedchuk also added that these agreements will consolidate the control of European countries over important enterprises in Ukraine, tax and customs services, and the judicial system.

Earlier, Medvedchuk spoke about the three main enemies of Ukraine. According to him, degradation, deindustrialization and deintellectualization negatively affect all spheres of life in the country. The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada noted that recently Ukraine has been led by a “team of destroyers and liquidators” from the ruling Servant of the People party, which “obeys overseas masters” and deliberately “turns the country into a colony.”