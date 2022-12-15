The House shares the concerns of municipalities about an increase in ‘poison trains’ on the Dutch railways. However, State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen sees few opportunities to intervene.

From the end of 2024, many more freight trains will run on Dutch tracks through built-up areas for a year and a half. Due to track works in Germany, those trains can only use the Betuwe line to a limited extent during that period. That causes more inconvenience. There are also great concerns about so-called ‘poison trains’ with hazardous substances, such as highly flammable ethanol.

In an open letter, the mayors of Eindhoven, Tilburg, Breda and Dordrecht pointed to the risks, because there are many houses along the track. ‘The safety of all residents must be taken seriously, and the government must take responsibility for this,’ they wrote. People living near railway areas in the east of the Netherlands are also concerned.

‘Poison trains are safe’

'Poison trains are safe'

The House of Representatives shares these concerns, as emerged today from a committee debate with State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure and Water Management). "Growth must go hand in hand with quality of life," said D66 MP Lisa van Ginneken. CDA member Harry van der Molen recognizes that the train is one of the safest ways to transport hazardous substances, but still called on the State Secretary to ensure that poison trains pass residential areas less often. Almost all parties want the State Secretary to come up with a plan.

State Secretary Heijnen believes it is important to further expand freight transport by rail, and also to continue this during the work in Germany. The nuisance this will cause cannot be completely eliminated, says Heijnen, 'but still'. For example, shock absorbers are being looked at to prevent noise nuisance and vibrations.

Strict rules

According to the State Secretary, strict rules already apply to poison trains. “The starting point is and remains that the transport of hazardous substances by train is safe, regardless of the number of trains. There should never be any doubt about that.” Heijnen has an easy answer to the request to provide municipalities with better insight into what is being transported in the trains: “They already have that.”

There is also little the cabinet can do to reduce the number of poison trains, or to oblige them to use a certain route. “What I cannot emphasize enough is that carriers can choose for themselves the route through which the hazardous substances are transported. That right follows from international regulations.” The State Secretary does want to look at how she can make certain routes more attractive for carriers.

