Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction Dmitry Gurin proposed punishing the residents of Ukraine who do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It is reported by “Strana.ua”

The parliamentarian came up with an initiative to restrict Ukrainians in certain rights for refusing to be vaccinated

“The next step after providing the country with a 100% sufficient volume of vaccines is to hit those who refuse vaccination in certain rights that pose a threat to the life and health of other citizens.”, – explained Gurin, referring to the experience of Israel.

In his opinion, those who do not want to be vaccinated should be prohibited from entering cafes and restaurants, educational institutions, cinemas, as well as sports events.

On March 27, it became known that in 13 out of 25 regions of Ukraine the maximum level of epidemic danger – “red”, was introduced. A number of strict restrictions apply to residents of the quarantine zone. Closed for visiting public catering and culture establishments, gyms, swimming pools, non-food markets. Mass, sports and other such events are prohibited.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, Maxim Stepanov, said on March 25 that the country recorded a record number of deaths per day due to COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

It also became known about deaths after vaccination in Ukraine. For example, a pharmacist at a pharmacy in a military hospital in Ukraine died shortly after being vaccinated with the drug Covishield, created with the participation of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. A serviceman in the Odessa region died two days after being vaccinated against COVID-19, also with Covishield.

At the same time, the Kiev authorities refused to use Russian vaccines for COVID-19.