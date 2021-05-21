The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party Olga Vasilevskaya-Smaglyuk submitted a draft resolution condemning the Islamic Palestinian movement Hamas and recognizing it as a terrorist organization. It is reported by “Interfax-Ukraine”.

According to her, such a decision will allow Ukraine “to join the civilized world” represented by the United States, Canada and the European Union, as well as to take a step towards Israel. The MP expressed confidence that Russia is providing political support to the group, “which warmly welcomes the leaders of Hamas in Moscow.” “The Kremlin uses Hamas terrorists to put pressure on the United States to demand concessions on other issues,” the parliamentarian said.

Vasilevskaya-Smaglyuk noted that with her proposal she intends to help Kiev make a contribution to establishing peace in the Middle East “as an independent geopolitical player.” “Ukraine’s place is with those partner states that respect international law and adhere to peaceful intentions in global politics. I consider today’s initiative a manifestation of Ukraine’s loyalty to European values, ”she said.

It is noted that to date, the proposal of Vasilevskaya-Smaglyuk has been supported by 80 deputies from different parties. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic has not yet commented on this proposal.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could pose a threat to Moscow. He called on all parties to reconciliation and restraint, stressed that “the Middle East region is not on any other continent, it is a region adjacent to us.”

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel began with clashes in East Jerusalem. On May 10, Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, based in the Gaza Strip, began a massive shelling of Israel – in total, over three thousand rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army called in 5,000 reservists and launched airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, 10 Israelis and 220 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed.