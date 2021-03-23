Verkhovna Rada deputy from the ruling Servant of the People party Dmitry Gurin proposed to fire all Ukrainian doctors who refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus with Covishield. He posted a message about this on his page in Facebook…

According to him, people who refuse to be vaccinated against infection “cannot be considered doctors,” and therefore if they are fired, only “real doctors” will work in hospitals. “What does this mean in practice? 80 percent of “doctors” need to be fired, and their salary paid to 20 percent, ”wrote Gurin.

In turn, the head of the party Alexander Kornienko in an interview Telegram– Channel “Politics of the Country” said that Gurin’s opinion is private and does not coincide with the position of the entire faction. “This is his vision and his discussion,” Kornienko stressed.

Vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine began on February 24. A day earlier, the republic received the first batch of Covishield, which is manufactured in India under a license from AstraZeneca. According to the latest data, more than 1.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine. On March 4, the government announced the beginning of the third wave of the spread of the infection.

At the same time, the Minister of Health of the Republic, Maxim Stepanov, said that more than half of the doctors in contact with coronavirus patients refused to be vaccinated. Among ordinary citizens, only one in three agreed to get vaccinated against infection.