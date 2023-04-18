An image of the Table, meeting this Tuesday in Parliament. In the center, Vice President Alba Vergés (ERC).

The Board of Parliament has agreed this Tuesday to follow the same criteria that it applied in the cases of the President Quim Torra and the deputy of the CUP Pau Juvillà, both convicted of disobedience, and present allegations before the Central Electoral Board (JEC) in defense of the seat of the suspended president Laura Borràs and the regulations of the institution since the sentence was not final. The also leader of Junts, now suspended, was sentenced last month to four years in prison and 13 years of disqualification for two crimes of prevarication and falsehood. The JEC has already activated the mechanism to definitively strip Borràs of the minutes and gave the Chamber 10 days to decide its steps or argue against it.

The electoral body notified the Bureau on the 13th and urged it to pronounce itself. The letter made it clear that there was little room for maneuver because it had already ordered the withdrawal of the seats in the cases of Torra and Juvillà. The Organic Law of the Electoral Regime (LOREG) establishes in article 6.2, b, that those elected must lose the record even if the sentence is not final if they have committed crimes against the Public Administration. The article collides with article 24. c of the Parliament’s regulations, which, more guaranteeing, states that the rulings must be firm to proceed. The lawyers will defend, as in the other two cases, the sovereignty of the Chamber, alleging that there should be no interference from an administrative body.

The pro-independence majority of the Roundtable – two members of ERC, one of Junts and another of the CUP – have voted in favor of maintaining this criterion against the position of the two members of the PSC. Alícia Romero, socialist spokesperson, has admitted that, a year ago, in the case of Juvillà they abstained but that there are already two proceeding, including that of Torra, and that the outcome is already known. “There is no need to hide behind the JEC”, she has affirmed in relation to the sovereignist parties. “We have to learn and be receptive. The LOREG, in addition, is an organic law and is above the regulations of the Parliament ”, she has insisted, appealing to the normative hierarchy.

The debate on the vote of Lluís Puig The Constitutional Court handed down a ruling last week annulling the decision of the Parliamentary Board that agreed to maintain the delegation of vote of the deputy and former councilor Lluís Puig, who fled from Spanish justice and resides in Brussels. The Board, provisionally led by Alba Vergés (ERC), has debated the matter and must decide in plenary session this Wednesday whether or not to contemplate the vote of the Junts deputy. Until now, although her vote did not appear reflected on the electronic panel, Vergés counted it and it was included in the minutes. “There is no need for more warnings. The laws must be complied with and if we don’t like them, we will change them,” claimed Alícia Romero, spokesperson for the PSC, the party that appealed to the Constitutional Party. See also Will mercenaries and foreign fighters leave Libya?

The lawyers have until the 27th to present the allegations, just days before the last plenary session of Parliament is held before the start of the campaign. Everything indicates that Borràs will lose the seat at the gates of the electoral period and without the interim presidency being resolved. “If this institution is bogged down, ERC, Junts and the CUP will be responsible. They were the ones who made Borràs president and they have not yet found a solution”, he stated, recalling that in the end it was two presidents of the pro-independence Chamber, Roger Torrent and Borràs herself, who withdrew the seats from Torra and Juvillà.

Nacho Martín Blanco, from Ciudadanos, has urged Junts to definitively leave the act and has deplored the allegations by stating that they continue to feed “fiction and grotesque”, thus prolonging the interim. David Cid, spokesman for the commons, has defended the regulations of the Chamber but has pointed out that everyone knows the end. “The debate is not that. We want to call on the ERC and the CUP so that they do not give Junts the presidency again ”, he affirmed, appealing to the majority of progress in the Plenary of 82 seats out of 135.

