Portugal decriminalized assisted death through a bill that provides for euthanasia in cases of terminal illness or incurable injuries. The initiative had the support of the left parties and the rejection of the conservatives.

Green light to euthanasia: the Portuguese Parliament approved a law that legalizes assisted death. With 136 votes in favor, 78 against and 4 abstentions, the legislature made the Portuguese country the seventh state in the world to decriminalize euthanasia.

The law must be sanctioned by the Portuguese president, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who has already announced that he would respect the will of Parliament on this issue. The president has 20 days to ratify the legislative project.

“With this vote, Parliament added dignity to our democracy,” declared Left Bloc deputy José Manuel Pureza, who described the law as “a democratic response to fundamentalism and fear.”

«A decriminalization of death assisted and a more humanitarian and democratic option that we can approve for or at the end of life: not obliged and not prevented, or only criterion is the escort of each um. At the end of the count, não e isto a democracy? – João Semedo » pic.twitter.com/FnEvsrhVbD – Bloco de Esquerda (@EsquerdaNet) January 29, 2021

Only six other countries contemplate euthanasia in the world: Canada, Colombia, Spain, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The step taken by the Portuguese Parliament confirms Portugal’s path towards a country with progressive policies, despite the decades of fascist dictatorship that ended in 1974 and the weight of the Catholic Church in the country.

The left supported the law, the right rejected it

Although support for the euthanasia law was majority, the legislative debate reflected that it is an issue that polarizes Portuguese society. The parties of the left were the promoters of the legislative project and added the majority of the votes in favor.

“It is a just, rigorous and reliable law in which an act of kindness ceases to be a punishable act that sentences to prison,” argued André Silva, the leader of the Animalista Party, one of the formations that voted unanimously in favor of the law. .

The center-left Socialist Party and the center-right Social Democratic Party gave their deputies freedom to vote: the former majority supported the law, while most of the latter rejected it. However, in both formations there were representatives who voted against the majority current of their party.

The Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, must ratify the euthanasia law approved by Parliament. FILE PHOTO: Lisbon, Portugal, Jan. 26, 2021. © Pedro Nunes / Reuters

On the other hand, the Portuguese Popular Party (CDS-PP) voted against: Telmo Correia, one of its deputies, dismissed the decriminalization of euthanasia as “a defeat for all” and stressed that “the answer is not to abandon those who suffer “.

In addition, the Catholic Church in the country also spoke out: the Portuguese bishops issued a statement where they are “sad” and “outraged” by the legalization of assisted death.

Euthanasia to avoid “long and unbearable” suffering

The law contemplates assisted death for those of legal age who have terminal illnesses or incurable injuries that cause “long-lasting and unbearable” suffering.

A committee of experts must evaluate the patient’s request, to also determine if he is in full mental capacity to make the decision to end his life.

Euthanasia can only take place within the National Health System and only contemplates Portuguese citizens or legal residents, to prevent people from other countries from moving to Portugal to access assisted death.

With EFE and Reuters