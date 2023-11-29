The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a bill to change the country’s flag in the first reading

The Jogorku Kenesh (parliament of Kyrgyzstan) adopted a bill to change the country’s flag in the first reading. Writes about this RIA News.

“At a meeting of the Jogorku Kenesh today, November 29, deputies considered and adopted the bill “On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic “On State Symbols of the Kyrgyz Republic” in the first reading,” said a representative of the parliament’s press service.