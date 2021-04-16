This Thursday, the French Parliament approved two important bills that have been under the eye of the hurricane. As a first measure, it endorsed the so-called Security Law that restricts the dissemination of Police images, although it included some protections for press freedom after claims in this regard. In addition, the Legislature voted in favor of sex with minors under 15 years of age being treated as rape.

The adoption of the controversial Security Law in France that sparked dozens of protests is now a fact. With 75 votes in favor and 33 against, the National Assembly, where the party of President Emmanuel Macron that promoted the measure holds the majority, endorsed the decision. The bill had already been approved in the Senate.

The controversy was sparked by article 24 of the initiative that criminalizes the disclosure of images that could “damage the physical or mental integrity” of police officers. Those found guilty could be punished with up to 5 years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros, about $ 89,800.

The alarms were set on the possible violation of the freedom of journalists or others to report, as critics believe that the rule would help cover up possible abuses such as the excessive use of force, a growing public concern.

One of the most arduously debated measures in a recently passed French security bill criminalizes the act of helping to identify on-duty officers with an “obviously” harmful intent https://t.co/ongQFpDTlT – New York Times World (@nytimesworld) April 16, 2021



After the massive demonstrations and complaints from different organizations, the legislators made a small change in the wording of the aforementioned article. Finally, it points out that only “the obvious intention to harm” will be punished as a crime. It is not yet clear by what criteria that purpose will be determined.

The human rights defender organization, Amnesty International, assured that the norm has “vague provisions that could allow abusive and unfair legal procedures” and that it is subject to interpretation by police officers.

Amid the questions, the Macron government had already indicated that the right of journalists to report would be protected, but that the law is necessary to better protect the public force, due to threats and violent attacks and increasing harassment in social media.

Among other provisions, this rule also grants more autonomy to the local police and enables the use of drones in demonstrations and facial recognition by surveillance cameras.

The French Parliament strengthens the law against sexual crimes against minors

In addition to the security law, the French parliamentarians also discussed another project that was at the center of public discussion on the same day. Unanimously, 94 votes in favor and none against, the National Assembly approved a law directed against sexual violence against minors. In identical terms it had been endorsed in the Upper House.

The regulations set the minimum age for consensual sexual relations at 15 years and incest cases at 18.

“We do not touch children,” and with this law “no adult aggressor can count on the consent of a person under 15 years of age,” said Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti.

The official clarified that “young adults do not benefit from a blank check,” as he stressed that this clause is only valid for consensual relationships, not those that occur within the framework of aggression such as prostitution or abuse.

Within the law there is a clause nicknamed “Romeo and Juliet”, which refers to adolescent love and which establishes an exception if the agreed relationships are between people with an age difference of less than five years.

On the other hand, this law extends beyond the current 30 years the statute of limitations for the crime of rape if the abuser has attacked more minors. The term of 20 to 30 years was set in 2018 and that additional time was agreed taking into account the so-called “traumatic amnesia”, frequent in this type of aggression.

Sex crimes against minors have come under scrutiny again in France in recent months, following complaints of this type against well-known figures in the country such as the case of political scientist Olivier Duhamel, who last Tuesday acknowledged having abused his stepson.

Pedophilia scandals at school, in church or in sports, incest, child prostitution or child pornography on the Internet demonstrate the scale of these crimes.

With AFP, AP and EFE