The National Assembly (AN, Parliament) of Ecuador declared this Thursday, November 30, “politically responsible” for the crime of embezzlement (embezzlement) of former president Guillermo Lasso, who just seven days ago handed over his position. The decision of the Legislature took place after the resumption of the impeachment trial against Lasso, a process that the then president interrupted six months ago by dissolving Parliament and forcing the calling of extraordinary elections. The intention of the opposition legislators was to achieve a censure, which implies a disqualification from holding public office for two years, but, in the end, only a resolution of political responsibility was agreed upon.

With 116 votes in favorone negative vote and seven abstentions, the Parliament of Ecuador approved this Thursday, November 30, a resolution in which it indicates that former president Guillermo Lasso (2021-2023) “organized, knew about and consented to the diversion of public funds, as a consequence of the contract between Amazonas Tanker Pool, which generated damage to the State in favor of third parties.”

“Lasso never again”, shouted in the legislative chamber the legislators of the Citizen Revolution (RC, Correísta), Pachakutik (PK), Construye, Partido Social Cristiano (PSC) and the official ADN movement.

The new National Assembly of Ecuador concluded this Thursday the political trial of Lasso, which had been suspended on the night of May 16 and It could not be resumed the next day because, on May 17, Lasso dissolved Parliament.

Parliament resumed the impeachment trial despite the fact that there was no longer an option to remove the former president, since the right-wing politician left office a week ago to his successor, Daniel Noboa, who won the extraordinary presidential elections called by Lasso himself.

This Thursday, November 30, the vote on the process against Lasso was resumed. The interpellant of the impeachment trial and now first vice president of the Assembly, Viviana Veloz (RC), proposed a motion to hold the former president responsible for the crime of embezzlement for irregularities related to the Ecuadorian Fleet Oil Company (Flopec) and the consequences of the contract with Amazonas Tankers, which would have caused damage to the State of more than six million dollars, according to the file.

The resolution also condemns that Lasso has used the constitutional figure known as “death crossed” to dissolve Parliament and evade his political responsibility in this case. Although at first the censure of the now former president was sought, the Constitution, said lawyer Mauro Andino in statements to Radio Pichincha, does not allow censure (for the purpose of disqualification) of a president who is no longer in office. as in the case of Guillermo Lasso.

Hence, only the resolution of political responsibility was issued and not censure. Parliament decided to send the entire file to the State Attorney General’s Office and the Comptroller General’s Office to begin investigations.

Legislators describe Lasso’s management as “disastrous”

The legislators’ discussion focused on the former president’s management. “We have all agreed that the Lasso Government leaves a country with the worst crisis crime, economic and energy of history,” said ADN assemblyman, Ramiro Vela, mentioning that everything done by Lasso must be supervised.

The legislator @ramirovelaj assured that “we have all agreed that the government of @LassoGuillermo “leaves a country with the worst crime, economic and energy crisis in history.” “Today we have to inspect everything he did in the 6 months, when there was no… pic.twitter.com/1w3ypyH4Ao — National Assembly (@AsambleaEcuador) November 30, 2023



Fausto Fernández, from ADN, stated that the country witnessed “a failed government” because, he said, Lasso “privileged his photograph in the Hall of Former Presidents over the needs of the Ecuadorian people.”

“We vote for his sanction“, explained the Construye bench in a statement, describing the Lasso Government as “disastrous, especially in terms of security, the lying social protection announced.”

“No more impunity”, said the Citizen Revolution, after the resolution approved by the Plenary Assembly. “Lasso is responsible for continuing the destruction of the country inherited from Moreno and also sinking it in the worst corruption and drug trafficking,” he added.