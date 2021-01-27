Demonstration of the Proud Boys in favor of Donald Trump in Washington, in December 2020. JOSE LUIS MAGANA / AFP

The Canadian Parliament voted on Monday a motion to ask the government of Justin Trudeau to include the Proud Boys on the list of terrorist groups. Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party, presented this initiative which was unanimously supported by the parliamentarians. The motion asks the federal Executive to “use all available tools to fight the proliferation of white supremacists and hate groups, beginning with the immediate designation of the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.”

Founded by Canadian-British Gavin McInnes in 2016, Proud Boys is a group that recommends the use of violence, accepts only men in its ranks, and exhibits strong nationalist, misogynist and anti-Muslim rhetoric. They describe themselves as “Western chauvinists” who are fed up with apologizing for “creating the modern world.” McInnes left the movement in 2018, when the FBI began viewing it as an extremist group with ties to white nationalism. The Proud Boys have attracted attention recently because, in the first presidential debate in the United States, Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacism and even winked at the members of this group by saying, “Go back and wait.” They were also present at the assault on the United States Capitol on January 6. Enrique Tarrio, its current leader, was arrested in Washington two days earlier.

The Proud Boys have had a presence in Canada since their founding. In July 2017, five of its members stormed a demonstration called by indigenous groups in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The event had wide repercussions because some of those present belonged to the Army. The Canadian armed forces have indicated that, despite not being a “significant threat”, they are working to avoid having sympathizers or members of these groups in their ranks.

Bill Blair, Canadian Minister of Public Safety, stated on January 10 that they were collecting information about the Proud Boys in order to designate them as a terrorist group. Different voices in Canada had addressed the minister to ask him to take the step as a result of the events in Washington. Following the unanimous vote of parliamentarians, Blair’s office indicated that the decision to include an organization on the list of terrorist entities should always be based on a process of analysis of different evidence by the national security services.

The inclusion of the Proud Boys in the list of groups considered terrorist by Ottawa (which includes Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, Shining Path, the Islamic State, the Liberation Tigers of Eelam Tamil, among others) would represent a greater monitoring of their activities, criminal sanctions against its collaborators, freezing of assets and an increase in the exchange of information with other countries.

The Canadian government has recognized for years that it has neglected attention to threats from far-right groups for focusing primarily on jihadism. Different institutions – such as the Canadian Network Against Hate – constantly report on the behavior of these groups. Such is the case with the Soldiers of Odin, the National Socialist Order and the Pack.