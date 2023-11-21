This decision is considered largely symbolic, as it is up to the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement it or not.

Presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya said the president was “aware and appreciative” of Parliament’s directives on diplomatic relations between South Africa and Israel, especially regarding the status of the embassy.

He added, “The president and the government are involved in this issue, which remains the responsibility of the executive authority in the country,” according to what was reported by “Reuters.”

Ramaphosa and senior Foreign Ministry officials have publicly criticized Israel’s leaders over the bloody military campaign against Hamas in the densely populated Gaza Strip, and have called on the International Criminal Court to investigate them for possible war crimes.

On Monday, Israel summoned its ambassador to South Africa to Tel Aviv for consultations before the vote, which came today with a majority approval of 248 votes to 91 votes.

South Africa supports the establishment of a Palestinian state on the territories occupied by Israel for decades, and likens the plight of the Palestinians to the suffering of blacks, who constituted the majority during the oppressive apartheid era, a comparison that Israel strongly denies.